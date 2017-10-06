Road works set to start in Ingoldmells

Improvements to the junction of Sea Lane and Roman Bank, in Ingoldmells, have begun.

The work, which is part of Lincolnshire County Council’s £5.7m Go Skegness project, is two-phased.

Phase one will see the two crossing points on Roman Bank, north and south of its junction with Sea Lane, widened. The works started on Monday and are expected to last for three weeks.

The majority of the work will be carried out Monday to Friday; however, some activity may take place on weekends. Four-way traffic signals will be in place for 24 hours a day for the duration of phase one. No works will take place during half-term, but temporary traffic signals will remain in use.

Phase two will include resurfacing along Roman Bank and Sea Lane. The works are scheduled to start on Monday, November 6, for two weeks during weekdays, weather permitting.

During phase two, a 12-hour road closure will be in place from 6am to 6pm, Monday to Friday. No work will be carried out over weekends, unless progress is affected by weather or other constraints.

A signed diversion route will be in place and access for residents and businesses will be maintained.