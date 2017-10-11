Road closed after blaze at Chapel St Leonards restaurant

Four fire crews are at the scene of a restaurant blaze in Chapel St Leonards.

Firefighters from Skegness, Alford, Wainfleet and Mablethorpe were called to the Gingham Restaurant in Trunch Lane just after 11am.

Police say they believe no-one has been injured but the road has been closed. A spokesman said: “We are working with the Fire and Rescue service and have closed the road for the safety of the public and those at the scene.”

The fire is now extinguished but the road remains closed.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Gingham Restaurant in Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leoinards. ANL-171110-133707001