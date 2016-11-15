RNLI need volunteer support

Mablethorpe’s Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is in need of some new volunteers to help protect the seas and attend distress calls.

The RNLI plays a big part in the area - crews attend a number of emergency call outs each year and go can out on any day, at any time.

But due to a few crew members now moving onto pastures news, the Mablethorpe branch is looking for a number of new volunteers to train up.

At this present time, the RNLI islooking for boat crew, shore crew and tractor drivers.

Karen Cartwright, press officer and helmswoman for the Mablethorpe RNLI said: “We are really in need of some extra crew members to continue our work and keep everything up to full strength.

“Volunteer positions of all kinds are needed for a variety of age groups.

“No previous experience is required and full training of the respective volunteering role you would like to undertake will be given.

“So if you would like to give it ago or know or someone that would like to volunteer, get in touch with us and we can tell you more.

“The more volunteers we get, the better it will be for keeping the shorelines safeguarded for years to come.”

To apply to volunteer, individuals must live within a two-mile radious of Mablethorpe, so they would be able to attend calls during the daytime, in particular between the hours of 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday.

This is currently the cover the group is struggling most to gain volunteers for.

To offer support as shore crew to help man the lifeboats themselves, you need to be aged between 17-35 and physically fit and able to attend rescues.

The local crew also need tractor drivers - you can be aged between 17 up to the age of 60 to volunteer for this particular role.

No prior experince is necessary for tractor driving and all you need is a full driving licence.

Shore crew are also needed to help man the station and for the launch and recovery of the lifeboats as well as helping to keep the public away from the boats and tractors when they are moving.

If you are interested in volunteering or would like some more information regarding what is involved, pop in to the station on Sundays between 9am-12noon and speak to Dale Chapman (operations manager).

Or you can give Karen Cartwright (press officer and helmswoman) a call on 07540 071615.