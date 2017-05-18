Rise in demand puts Skegness foodbank in crisis

A Skegness foodbank is in crisis being approached by hundreds of people in desperate need of help.

The Community Larder at the Storehouse in North Parade is appealing for donations to meet the demand as provisions run low.

Volunteer Debbie Harland said this week alone they have provided at least 30 food parcels.

She said: “There is definitely a rise in the number of people needing help this year - especially victims of domestic violence.

“Changes in benefits is also a factor - and the rise in numbers coming to the area as the weather improves who find themselves homeless.

“As a result we are desperately in need of donations so we can meet the demand.”

Skegness Food Larder, run by the Skegness Fellowship of Christian Churches, was set up in response to a growing need nationally and locally for people in food poverty.

Food poverty can be brought on by a number of factors such as homelessness, unemployment, redundancy, benefit delays, debt, unexpected bills or low income.

More than 1100 food parcels are provided annually to families and individuals in the Skegness area.

Clients can access the Community Larder by referral from agencies participating in the Community Larder scheme, including the Well-being Team at east Lindsey District Council, the Probation Service, Witham Lodge and P3 Outreach Team.

Agencies and organisations can receive a referrals pack by contacting The Storehouse at info@thestorehouse.co.uk

People can also pop into the Storehouse for information on how to access food parcels

The foodbank is appealing for:

- UHT milk

- Instant potatoes

- Tinned potatoes

- Tinned meatballs

- Rice pudding

- Tinned fruit

- Biscuits

- Pasta

- Tinned spaghetti bolognese

It is also in desperate need of carrier bags.