Rise in demand for food bank in Skegness

Skegness Food Bank is appealing for more donations after supplying 39 local people with food parcels in the first week of August alone.

The charitable service provides three days of emergency food to those suffering financial hardship.

A spokesman for the service said they: “The generosity of people in Skegness is amazing, which enables us to help meet the need in peoples lives.

“Thank you to everyone who has given or continues to give to the food bank. Any donations and contributions are much appreciated.”

Supplies needed include ULHT (long life) milk, oven-ready potatoes, tinned potatoes, tinned meatballs, rice pudding, tinned fruit, biscuits, pasta and tinned spaghetti bolognese.

The community food bank is located at The Storehouse Church in North Parade. People can drop off supplies at a collection point at the store.

Details on 01754 763362.