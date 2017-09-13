RIDING FOR RYAN GALLERY: Third Ingoldmells fundraiser has pedal power

An annual riding event to raise awareness of the importance of wearing a helmet was supported by more than 100 riders on Sunday - an increase on last year’s numbers.

The third Riding for Ryan event took place at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells, and was organised by The Ryan Smith Foundation with help from the venue and sponsors.

Ride for Ryan, Charity Cycle Ride at Fantasy Island, Ingoldmells. L-R Paul Ogden, John Smith, Colin Russell and Jed Howden. EMN-171109-161713001

Riders paid £10 each to enter, meaning that about £1,050 will be going to the Ryan Smith Foundation, which raises money to assist those with brain injuries and their families, as well as promoting cycle safety awareness.

The foundation was set up after Ryan, 20, an ex-Skegness Grammar school pupil, suffered severe brain injuries in a cycling accident in 2013. He was not wearing a helmet.

Riders could choose a 50km or 100km route, with Ryan cycling a 30km distance with a support worker, and his dad Mark Smith, 48, cycling the 100km route.

Mark said: “It went brilliantly, thank goodness the weather was on our side.”

Riders pictured at the start of their ride. EMN-171109-162428001

The Ryan Smith Foundation is grateful to Fantasy Island, and other businesses which supported the event.

Mark said: “I can’t thank everyone enough really.”

With the money raised from Sunday, The Ryan Smith Foundation will continue to visit schools and give advice and helmets to children.

A spokesman for Fantasy Island said: “Fantasy Island are honoured to support The Ryan Smith Foundation and help raise awareness towards cycle safety.

Mark and Samantha Pell, of Skegness. EMN-171109-161438001

“The event held on Sunday was a huge success and we’re delighted to be a part of such a great cause.”

Ryan Smith cycling with one of his support workers, Adam Waples. EMN-171109-162258001

Pilgrim Peddlers at the Ride for Ryan event. EMN-171109-161925001