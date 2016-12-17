Riders from Skegness make festive deliveries

Scooter riders and bikers from Skegness hit the road for two worthy causes on Sunday, delivering gifts to those who may be low on Christmas spirit.

The group rode from Skegness to Boston to hand over a veritable sleigh-load of goodies to the children’s ward at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital and Boston Women’s Aid, which runs a refuge in the town.

The run was organised by the Skegness Scooter and Soul Scene Facebook group. It saw them deliver toys and clothes donated by the public in the run-up to the event following an appeal for items.

Among those taking part was Dave Askew, 51, of Skegness, founder of the Skegness Scooter and Soul Scene Facebook group.

Dave said the response to the appeal had been ‘fantastic’, with enough items being donated to fill six bin bags.

This was the second time Dave had completed the run, with his first – a solo ride – being last year.

The father-of-two had been inspired to do something for a good cause after suffering a heart attack.

“When I was in hospital, there was a chap opposite me who told me about the things he did for the women’s refuge. I thought ‘what a great idea, wouldn’t it be nice to do something’.”

Through friends, Dave became aware of an annual toy run held by the Boston Motorcycle Riders’ Association to Pilgrim Hospital and Boston Women’s Aid and decided to lend his support to the cause.

Sunday’s run saw the group meet up with the association in Boston, before making their combined deliveries.

Of the reaction at the hospital, Dave said the children were ‘beside themselves’.

He paid tribute to all those who donated items in aid of the run, which is expected to return in 2017.

“They have touched the hearts of young children and that’s a beautiful thing,” he said.