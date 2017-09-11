Reward for vets in Skegness, Spilsby and Mablethorpe

A veterinary practice with surgeries in Skegness, Spilsby and Mablethorpe has been accredited for delivering excellent standards.

Fenwold Vets underwent a ‘nerve-wracking’ inspection to receive the accreditation under the of Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons’ Practice Standards Scheme (PSS).

Fenwold Vets staff at Spilsby celebrating being accredited by Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons Practice Standards Scheme ANL-171109-132807001

Director Keith Barrand said: “After over a year of planning, preparation, protocol rewriting and general hard work, not to mention a nerve-wracking inspection, Fenwold Vets are pleased to announce that the Practice has become accredited under the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons’ Practice Standards Scheme (PSS).

“The Practice originally intended to apply for Tier 1 (Core Standards) but the PSS Inspector was impressed and advised them to apply for Tier 2 (Small

Animal General Practice) which has higher standards.”

The PSS is a voluntary initiative to accredit veterinary practices in the UK through setting standards and carrying out regular assessments, the Scheme aims to promote and maintain the highest standards of veterinary care. It offers peace of mind to clients of accredited practices and a more informed choice to the animal-owning public.

Fenwold Vets staff at Mablethorpe celebrating being accredited by Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons Practice Standards Scheme ANL-171109-133103001

To become accredited, practices volunteer for rigorous assessment every

four years and will have met a range of minimum standards including

hygiene, 24-hour emergency cover, staff training, certain types of

equipment and cost estimation procedures.

Fenwold employs around 25 people and there are two other directors – Richard Morris for Spilsby and Ian Bates for Mablethorpe.

The practices treat mainly dogs and cats but has also treated the occasional tiger and even some reindeer.

Keith added: “The Directors would like to thank all the staff for their hard work in preparing for the assessment.”