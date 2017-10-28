Revealed: Your top three places to eat in Skegness

You voted – and now organisers of the Skegness Business Awards are delighted to announce the finalists of the Best Place to Eat category.
The public were asked by Awards media partners the Skegness Standard to help the judges choose the finalists after they received 12 nominations for the category.
Voting went live on the Skegness Business Awards website for 10 days.
A staggering 500 votes were cast in the first 48 hours following the Skegness Standard’s article. Taj Bola, for category sponsor The Royal Hotel, said: “Thank you Standard readers for voting, I really needed your help to select the best from the nominated restaurants.
“It was such a tough choice they are all so good in different ways.”
The finalists of the Best Place to Eat category, in no particular order, are San Rufo’s, Steak n Stuff and The Vine.
Over the past month, judges have visited finalists of all the categories to learn much more about them and they have now made their decision.
The winners will be announced at the grand awards ceremony at the Southview Hotel on Friday, November 24.
Hodgkinsons Solicitors, the Awards main sponsor, have said they intend to make this year’s awards ceremony a spectacular celebration of the best of Skegness businesses and the people behind them.
They have some extra surprises to spring and the compere Melvyn Prior from BBC Radio Lincolnshire has been briefed about all the fantastic finalists.
Finalist are (sponsors in brackets):-
BEST NEW BUSINESS (Hodgkinsons Solicitors)
NK Photo Booth and Events
Pier- The Escape
Sweep Solutions
ENTERTAINMENT OF THE YEAR (Duncan and Toplis)
Grosvenor Hotel Events
Majestic Bingo
Skegness Pier
LEARNING ACHIEVER of the YEAR (First College)
Darrel Starkey Gettings
Paula Swain
Ryan Hart
BEST PLACE TO EAT (The Royal)
San Rufo’s
Steak n Stuff
The Vine
RRETAILER OF THE YEAR (Fix Auto Skegness Bodyshop)
Chuckling Cheese
Kirks Quality foods
People First Mobility
BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR (Skegness Chamber of Trade and Commerce)
Claire Millit - Skegness Jobs / Millits Recruitment Solutions
Nicolle Herrington - Turtle Tots
Taj Bola - Entrepreneur
CHEF OF THE YEAR (Booker)
Chris Noble - The Windmill, Burgh Le Marsh
Jamie Simmonds - The Links Hotel
Mario Cantelmi - Marios
ACCOMMODATION OF THE YEAR (Rest Assured, the Quality mark for SECWHA)
Fairfax
Savoy Hotel
The 102
HEALTH AND BEAuTY AWARD (Licensed Victuallers’ Association)
Beautique
Hair Trix
Top Notch
CUSTOMER CARE AWARD (Stagecoach)
Fisher Shoe Repairs
Ingoldmells Holidays
People First Mobility
For more details about the awards, visit the Skegness Business Awards website at skegnessbusinessawards.co.uk.
