Revealed: Your top three places to eat in Skegness

You voted – and now organisers of the Skegness Business Awards are delighted to announce the finalists of the Best Place to Eat category.

The public were asked by Awards media partners the Skegness Standard to help the judges choose the finalists after they received 12 nominations for the category.

San Rufo's - one of the finalists in the Best Place to Eat category of the Skegness Business Awards. ANL-171027-114201001

Voting went live on the Skegness Business Awards website for 10 days.

A staggering 500 votes were cast in the first 48 hours following the Skegness Standard’s article. Taj Bola, for category sponsor The Royal Hotel, said: “Thank you Standard readers for voting, I really needed your help to select the best from the nominated restaurants.

“It was such a tough choice they are all so good in different ways.”

The finalists of the Best Place to Eat category, in no particular order, are San Rufo’s, Steak n Stuff and The Vine.

Steak n Stuff - one of the finalists in the Best Place to Eat category of the Skegness Business Awards. ANL-171027-113849001

Over the past month, judges have visited finalists of all the categories to learn much more about them and they have now made their decision.

The winners will be announced at the grand awards ceremony at the Southview Hotel on Friday, November 24.

Hodgkinsons Solicitors, the Awards main sponsor, have said they intend to make this year’s awards ceremony a spectacular celebration of the best of Skegness businesses and the people behind them.

They have some extra surprises to spring and the compere Melvyn Prior from BBC Radio Lincolnshire has been briefed about all the fantastic finalists.

Finalist are (sponsors in brackets):-

BEST NEW BUSINESS (Hodgkinsons Solicitors)

NK Photo Booth and Events

Pier- The Escape

Sweep Solutions

ENTERTAINMENT OF THE YEAR (Duncan and Toplis)

Grosvenor Hotel Events

Majestic Bingo

Skegness Pier

LEARNING ACHIEVER of the YEAR (First College)

Darrel Starkey Gettings

Paula Swain

Ryan Hart

BEST PLACE TO EAT (The Royal)

San Rufo’s

Steak n Stuff

The Vine

RRETAILER OF THE YEAR (Fix Auto Skegness Bodyshop)

Chuckling Cheese

Kirks Quality foods

People First Mobility

BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR (Skegness Chamber of Trade and Commerce)

Claire Millit - Skegness Jobs / Millits Recruitment Solutions

Nicolle Herrington - Turtle Tots

Taj Bola - Entrepreneur

CHEF OF THE YEAR (Booker)

Chris Noble - The Windmill, Burgh Le Marsh

Jamie Simmonds - The Links Hotel

Mario Cantelmi - Marios

ACCOMMODATION OF THE YEAR (Rest Assured, the Quality mark for SECWHA)

Fairfax

Savoy Hotel

The 102

HEALTH AND BEAuTY AWARD (Licensed Victuallers’ Association)

Beautique

Hair Trix

Top Notch

CUSTOMER CARE AWARD (Stagecoach)

Fisher Shoe Repairs

Ingoldmells Holidays

People First Mobility

*For more details about the awards, visit the Skegness Business Awards website at skegnessbusinessawards.co.uk.