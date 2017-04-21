REVEALED: Finalists in East Lindsey Business Awards

The finalists have been be announced for the first-ever East Lindsey Business Awards.

In February East Lindsey District Council launched the awards, with Johnston Press, the publisher of this newspaper, as the proud media sponsor for the event.

The awards were open to all businesses in East Lindsey to recognise excellence, best practice and innovation in the district. The awards also hope to inspire the budding entrepreneurs of the future as an expo will be held during the day of the awards for students in the district.

This will be held on May 19 at Kenwick Park Hotel and will be followed by a formal dinner where the winners will be announced.

Coun Steve Kirk, portfolio holder for the Coastal Economy, said: “We have so many great and innovative businesses on the coast; these awards will provide a platform for them to shout about what they have achieved and help towards the economy of the district. Businesses should not be shy at shouting about what they do well.”

The 27 finalists who will compete for the nine award categories are:

The Excellence in Digital Innovation Award

(sponsored by the University of Lincoln)

This award will give recognition to a business that has identified and developed digital solutions to aid business growth or competitiveness. The finalists are:

l First Media located on Fairfield Industrial Estate in Louth

l MJM & Co Ltd based at Heath Road, Skegness

l Root2Recruitment Ltd on Eastgate, Louth

The Food Business of the Year

This award will go to a business that provides quality products, either directly to the public (via a retail outlet) or to the food industry celebrating the best of local ingredients, skills or innovations.

The finalists are:

l Chuckling Cheese based in Skegness

l Kirks Quality Foods on the High Street in Skegness

l Minting Park Farm in Gautby near Market Rasen

The Young Entrepreneur of the Year award

This award recognises a young business person who is able to find new and innovative solutions to business problems and/or establish new products and services. It is awarded to a young individual (aged 18-30) running a business within East Lindsey who has demonstrated outstanding business success over the past year. The finalists are:

l Emma Smith of Chuckling Cheese, Skegness

l Megan Johnson who owns Potty about Pets in Louth

l Sophie Watkinson founder of do-dance based at Donington on Bain

The Independent Retailer of the Year Award

(sponsored by Clark Hearsey)

This award recognises the key role played by independent retailers in contributing to the local economy. The award will go to a business that has shown evidence of the quality of their product, customer service satisfaction, including value-added, promotional events and their digital/social presence. The finalists are:

l Buckets Equine based in Louth

l First Clothing in Horncastle

l People First Mobility in Skegness

The Exporter of the Year Award

This award recognises a business which has excelled in exporting over the past year. A business which has demonstrated growth in overseas trading and is proactive in its planning and conducts its business pro-actively with innovation and energy, with a focus on business sustainability in the future. The finalists are:

l Househam Sprayers based in Roughton near Woodhall Spa

l Shelton Sportsturf based in Baumber near Horncastle

l Tong Engineering in Spilsby

The New Business of the Year Award

(sponsored by Wilkin Chapman LLP)

This award will go to a business that is less than three years old, has delivered business success, and is moving forwards in a structured way in order to ensure continued success. The finalists are:

l Chuckling Cheese in Skegness

l Click Ink based in Ingoldmells

l Crofts Estate Agents of Louth

The Visitor Attraction of the Year

This award will recognise the huge commitment that a business has shown to the industry showcasing their product/service offer to help raise standards across the whole industry. Attractions will be judged on the overall quality of the experience they provide. The finalists are:

l Claythorpe Watermill and Wildflower Gardens near Alford

l Gibraltar Point in Skegness

l Lincolnshire Wildlife Park based in Friskney, near Skegness

The finalists for the Excellence in Manufacturing Award (sponsored by Duncan & Toplis) and the Best Place to Eat Award (will be announced shortly).

The winners will be judged by Mr David Dexter who is the deputy chairman of the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, and is also founding Member of the Federation of Small Businesses and the regional policy chairman for Greater Lincolnshire and Peterborough.

David will be visiting all finalists in the next couple of weeks and the winners will be announced at the formal Awards Dinner and Ceremony which will be held at Kenwick Park Hotel in Louth on Friday, May 19.