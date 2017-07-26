Restaurant set to open on new Aldi retail park in Skegness

Staff training has begun ahead of the grand opening of a family pub restaurant at the gateway to a new retail park in Skegness.

More than 40 people who will serve special guests at the Twelve Oars in Burgh Road later this week gathered for the first training session on Friday.

Two introductory events are taking place at the restaurant, which is part of the farmhouse-style Harvester chain, featuring a pizza kitchen where the public can watch their meal being made.

On Thursday staff will entertain family and friends and on Friday it will be the turn of the Mayor of Skegness Coun Danny Brookes and other representatives of businesses and services in the town to taste what is on offer.

The restaurant will then open to the public at 11am on Monday.

Eager customers spotting staff members stood outside during Saturday’s training session were swinging into the entrance, eager to know when it will be open to the public.

Louisa Whitehead, manager, said: “We are really excited to be bringing something new to Skegness.

“Staff are training hard to deliver a great menu and service.”

Supervisor Christian Walker comes from Skegness and has been watching the development of the pub and the retail park - which includes an Aldi and M&S Food Shop - since it started at the beginning of the year.

He said: “It’s been really exciting watching the transformation from a football ground to what it is now. It’s incredible.”

The Twelve Oars will be open Monday to Saturday 11am to 11pm and Sunday 11am to 10.30pm.

Other businesses on the retail park are due to open ‘early autumn’.