Restaurant owner banned from running food business

The operator of an Indian Restaurant in Spilsby has been banned from running a food business and ordered to pay £1,300 for breaching food hygiene standards, following a successful prosecution by East Lindsey District Council.

Mr Mohammed Mayub, who runs the Café Nasim Indian Restaurant on Stones Lane, was visited by Food Safety Officers from East Lindsey District Council in February 2017. Despite the premises having previously been cautioned by the Council for poor hygiene standards, the Food Safety Officers identified a series of further issues, including: failure to maintain articles and equipment that comes into contact with food in a clean condition; failure to maintain fixtures and fittings in a sound, clean and hygienic condition; failure to follow food safety procedures, failure to make adequate provision to prevent pests; failure to provide materials for hygienic washing and drying of hands; inadequate staff training; and failure to prevent the risk of contamination of food.

Some of trhe issues found during the inspection. EMN-170408-153513001

Appearing at Boston Magistrates Court on July 31, 2017, Mohammed Mayub, pleaded guilty to the offences and was fined £500 for charge 1, told to pay £750 towards costs and pay a victim surcharge of £50. The Court also granted the Council a Hygiene Prohibition Order, which, unless revoked, effectively prevents Mr Mayub from running a food business in the future.

Environmental Health Manager at the Council, Mike Harrison, said: “This business repeatedly failed to comply with food hygiene standards, putting the health of customers at risk. This is not acceptable and where hygiene breaches are identified the Council will take action.”

Some of trhe issues found during the inspection. EMN-170408-153523001