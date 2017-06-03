Rescue dog from Turkey has her day in Skegness

A rescued street dog from Turkey is enjoying walks on the beach after a guelling six-day road trip across Europe.

Dixie arrived in Skegness at 4.30am last Sunday and her new owner Kelly Wood had hardly managed an hour’s sleep she was so excited.

Kelly, 18, said: “I had been able to track her throughout the journey, so I knew she was nearly here. When the door bell rang I gave her a massive cuddle and took her outside for some fresh air.

“Then I took some food and water upstairs and she seemed to feel safe in my room and had something to eat.”

The journey to bring Dixie home began in November last year when Kelly went on holiday to Turkey with her family.

She said she was so upset when she saw how he German Shepherd/corgie cross was being treated she got straight onto social media to see if something could be done.

She said: “I was so upset a friend put out a status on Facebook for me asking for help and one of her friends tagged a lovely woman in Turkey, who offered to help me.

“While I was over there we managed to get funds to have the dog spayed to stop the chance of puppies becoming strays. The difference from the day I first saw her to when I came home was amazing. At first she would just lay there not doing anything, looking lonely. A few days later she was running up to me everytime I came out the apartment to see her.”

Kelly launched a crowdfunding campaign and did other fundraisers to raise £900 for a passport, blood tests, jabs, microchip and to cover the cost of the road trip with the rehoming charity Paws Bulgaria.

Kelly said: “Dixie has been through so much but is settling down well with my two other dogs. She’s such a well-behaved dog. My world is literally complete.”