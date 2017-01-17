Report highlights college’s success

A college near Spilsby has won praise from the Government’s education watchdog following the latest visit by inspectors.

The Lincolnshire site of Linkage College has been awarded a ‘good’ rating by Ofsted – the second highest rating available to the body. It follows a ‘good’ rating in 2013.

Linkage College offers specialist further education for young people with learning disabilities.

The inspection took place in November 2016, and in their report inspectors praised the efforts of staff and leaders.

Principal Martin Shelton said: “This result is a great testament to the hard work and dedication of all of our staff, our new management team and, above all, our wonderful students. Our good rating sustains Linkage’s position as a leading provider and Independent College and clearly demonstrates we are meeting the needs of students, parents and employers through a high quality educational experience.”

Linkage chairman Michael Oliver said: “We are committed to the continued rise in standards.”