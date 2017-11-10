Remembrance services and parades in Skegness area

Communities across the Skegness area will be marking Remembrance Day this weekend with services and parades.

Here is a round-up of where you can join these special tributes to our brave war heroes, those we have lost and those who continue to serve:

This stunning poppy display can be seen in St Peter and Paul Church, Ingoldmells. It was created by Jackie Howis, Ann Myers, Barbara Davies, Joan Wallace, Alice Wormald, Vivienne, Shirley, Christine Oakley, Molly Moore, Peter Oakley and Jackie Fletcher. Photo: Christine Oakley ANL-170611-085536001

SKEGNESS

Skegness Remembrance Parade takes place on Sunday, November 12.

A shorter route is being planned this year with a new starting place.

The parade will start from the Hildreds service yard off Beresford Avenue. Those taking part are asked to arrive at the service yard to be assembled by 10.15am ready for the march to start at 10.30am prompt.

From there it will turn left onto Beresford Avenue, then left onto Lumley Road. The parade will proceed along Lumley Road before turning right onto Lumley Avenue, then straight ahead into St Matthew’s Church.

SPILSBY: Residents should assemble at 10.15am on November 12 at The Buttercross car park, in Market Street, Spilsby.

The Parade will commence at 10.30am and march to the St James Church, Church Street, Spilsby, where a service will take place.

After the service, the parade will assemble and return march to the forecourt of the petrol station, opposite The Terrace, Spilsby, where the Mayor of Spilsby will address the parade.

BURGH LE MARSH:

Saturday, November 11

St Peter and St Paul, Burgh le Marsh,

11am Service of Remembrance, War Memorial, St Peter and St Paul in the High Street, Burgh le Marsh.

Sunday, November 12

St Peter and St Paul, Burgh le Marsh

9.45am, Service of Remembrance, Burgh le Marsh Primary School, Wainfleet Road, then on to War Memorial.

CHAPEL ST LEONARDS

Wreaths will be laid on the Village Green on Saturday, November 11, at 10.30am.

Remembrance Day service, St Mary’s Church, Sunday, November 12, at 11am

CROFT

8.30am, Sunday, November 12: Croft Eucharist & Remembrance Service

INGOLDMELLS

Saturday, November 11

St Peter and Paul Church, Ingoldmells: 10.45am Prayers and Reflection at Skegness War Memorial, the Rev Richard Holden;

10.45am Prayers and Reflections at St Peter and Paul War Memorial, Ingoldmells, the Rev Christine Anderson

10.55am A short Service of Remembrance at St Mary’s War Memorial

4pm Messy Church ’Peace and comfort’ we will be making a wreath for the War Memorial

WILLOUGHBY GROUP OF CHURCHES

Saturday, November 11

10am St Wilfred, Alford Remembrance Service

11am Holy Trinity, Bilsby Remembrance Service

11am St Helena, Willoughby Remembrance service.

3pm, St Andrew, Beesby Remembrance Service

WAINFLEET

Sunday, November 12

10.45am, Joint Remembrance Service at Wainfleet Methodist Church