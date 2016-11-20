Remembrance joy for Skegness cadet when stolen bike is found

The family of an army cadet from Skegness say they have had their faith in humanity restored after a precious BMX bicycle stolen during rehearsals for Sunday’s Remembrance Parade was found.

Henry Hyde, 14, was devastated when he discovered the bike which he had been bought with money left to him by his great-grandfather had gone.

He made the shocking discovery when he returned outside with the other cadets following a break from rehearsals at the cadet hut in Grantham Drive on Thursday night.

Mum Katie Hyde, of Derby Avenue, told The Standard: “Any other time Henry would have locked his bike up. But rehearsals for Remembrance Day had already started when he got there so he parked it up inside the fence down the side of the building.

“It’s a huge fence so he thought it would be safe.

“Henry was absolutely devastated. The bike has sentimental value because it was bought for him to start at Skegness Academy from money left to him by his great-grandfather.

“He’d always wanted a BMX and we found the retro Diamond Back on sale at a local shop. We’d never have been able to afford it had it not been on sale. It’s bright yellow with a red chain and I thought no-one would steal that because it’s so distinctive.

“When he came home he could hardly speak he was so upset. The thing that made it worse is the cadets were rehearsing to take part in Sunday’s Remembrance Day parade in Skegness.”

The Standard put out an appeal for anyone who has any information to contact police and Henry’s sister, Grace, also posted a plea for help on Facebook.

Mrs Hyde said: “We couldn’t believe it when we got the call from a man who thought he had Henry’s bike.

“He found it leaning up a tree in Lincoln Road and put it in his garden.

“What’s even more amazing is the man then had a knock on his door from a woman who found it in her garden and had put it up the tree.”

Of Henry’s reaction when he was reunited with his bike, Mrs Hyde said: “You can imagine his surprise. There were lots of tears.”

She added: “He can’t take it out of the garage yet he’s so worried about it going missing again.

“Lots of people went up to him at the parade and he was able to tell them the good news.

“It’s restored our faith in humanity.”