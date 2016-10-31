Remember this ride to Huttoft? Photographer would love to get in touch

A reader who took a photo for a group of cyclists at Huttoft Bank is keen to get in touch with them so he can forward them the souvenir of their day out.

Sam Wilson called on the Skegness Standard for help after fearing the group may have lost his email address.

He said: “Whilst out walking with the dogs on a visit to the east coast, this group of people asked me to take their photo.

“I did so and they took my email so they could contact me for a copy. Unfortunately, the email never arrived and I would like to try to get the image to them.

“The only clues I have is they were in the area of Huttoft Bank on October 7 at 11.36am.”

If you recognise anyone in the picture, email chrissie.redford@jpress.co.uk