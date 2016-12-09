Remember loved ones at Lights of Life service at Boston Stump

Cherished memories of family and friends will be celebrated at the annual Butterfly Hospice Lights of Life service.

Loved ones of patients past and present, supporters of the hospice and the wider community are being invited to join in the event, which will be held at Boston Stump at 4.30pm on Saturday.

The service will include a special selection of readings, music and carols, before guests are invited to light their tealights and place a dedication card of remembrance on the Christmas tree.

The event is organised by staff from Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) and the Butterfly Hospice Trust, who work in partnership to deliver care at the hospice.

Jan Wright, palliative care nurse coordinator for LCHS at the Butterfly Hospice, said: “The Butterfly Hospice is a wonderful place where we have had the privilege of caring for some true characters. Our Lights of Life event is an opportunity to pause and think about those cherished memories and honour those who have been in our care.

“Our celebration will be filled with music and readings chosen especially by members of the Butterfly Hospice team and our friends. We hope as many members of the community as possible can join us at the Boston Stump.”

The Butterfly Hospice is a purpose-built six-bed inpatient unit, which has been providing free, high quality end of life and respite care to adults with life-limiting illnesses since August 2014.

Butterfly Hospice Trust manager Linda Sanderson added: “I am very proud to be taking part in the Butterfly Hospice’s Lights of Life service at Boston Stump.

“It is a significant occasion in our annual calendar where family, friends and staff at the Butterfly Hospice can honour the memory of people they have loved or cared for.

“People attending the service will be invited to quietly reflect on cherished memories. The purpose of the event ultimately is about celebrating their lives.”

This service is open to all, but please confirm your attendance to guarantee a tealight and dedication card by calling the Butterfly Hospice Trust on 01205 311222 or giving your details to staff at the Butterfly Hospice charity shops in Boston, Spalding or Skegness.

Light refreshments will be available after the service.