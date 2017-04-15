Remains of shark found on Skegness beach

The Standard received a picture from Danni Boyle, which looked like the head of a shark.

Danni sent it The Standard and wrote, ‘Turned it over and it looked like a sharks head’.

The Standard approached Skegness Aquarium to try and identify what species of shark it was and discover what could have happened to it.

Roxanne Prime, a senior aquariust at the attraction said: “I am fairly sure this is a Starry Smooth Hound (Mustelus asterias).

“It has most likely died from natural causes or to be more exact, probably hasn’t eaten anything over winter and finally died from starvation.

“The damage has been caused by scavengers both in the sea and on the beach when it was washed up.”

Roxanne added that she could not be certain of the identity of the shark, as the top of the body is where the markings are.