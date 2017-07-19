Record visitors at Skegness shopping centre

A shopping centre in Skegness is celebrating record visitor numbers.

The Hildreds Shopping Centre attracted 1,916,985 shoppers between January and June, an increase of 3.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

This equates to around 70,000 more visitors in the first half of the year, compared to the British Retail Consortium (BRC) national average of -1 percent .

The centre is best known for the impressive displays it puts on during the festive season, all handmade by centre manager, Steve Andrews. Figures released show that the months of hard work and creativity are worth it.

Mr Andrews said: “Figures show an increase of 5.2 percent on the national average. Year on year footfall figures are up by 5.6percent, an increase of 8 percent on national average.

“I am also pleased to report that year on year sales have increased by 4 percent and month on month by 13.9 percent across the centre.

“If it carries on like this we are set for a bumper season in Skegness and I am looking forward to welcoming all of the holidaymakers to the centre as well as our regular customers.”

The centre recently launched Kids Club, an initiative to tackle toddler temper tantrums and make shopping a more enjoyable experience for families, which Steve hopes will further help to boost trade.

He said: “Our Kids Club will offer free events for children throughout the year, special offers for parents who sign up, and a ‘child safe’ scheme giving parents piece of mind when out shopping.”

For more information on the Hildreds Shopping Centre call 01754 764899 or visit www.hildredsshoppingcentre.co.uk