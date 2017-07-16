Record breaking Spilsby Show marching back to glory

Spilsby Show organisers say it is marching back to glory after one of the most successful events in years.

The event on the Recreation Ground in Ancaster Avenue last Sunday saw a continued rise in spectators with ‘thousands’ recorded through the gates, a record-breaking entry of 200 runners in the six-mile road race and trade stand space looking full.

Brendan Bugg, publicity manager for the Spilsby Show committee, said they were not sure it would be such a success at the start of the day. He said: “It was a misty, dull start but then the sun came out and people flocked in.”

In the mid-80s, Spilsby Show was the second largest show in the county next to Lincoln, attracting 20,000 people.

It has been at its current location since 2012 and has been restricted to the size of the recreation ground.

Mr Bugg said: “The show has grown with every passing year. It’s becoming something people want to be part of and we have had some very positive feedback.”

During the event, there was a procession by the Spilsby branch of the Royal British Legion, who were joined by standard bearers from other branches.

Spectators also enjoyed three fly-pasts by the UK’s only flying Lancaster bomber, part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight display based at RAF Coningsby, which is back in the air after a major overhaul.

A portion of the proceeds from the show will go towards future events with the rest donated to local charities and organisations.