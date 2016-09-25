Record breaking day for Gunby Hall

The Olympic and Paralympic Games have seen many a record tumble this summer ... now a heritage site near Spilsby is getting in on the action.

Gunby Hall and Gardens has enjoyed its busiest day on record.

Last Sunday, more than 1,250 people visited the site when it opened its doors to the public for free as part of the Heritage Open Days festival.

The visitor numbers were the largest in at least five years and perhaps several decades.

Visitor experience manager Astrid Gatenby said it was certainly the busiest single day since the hall became fully managed by the National Trust in 2012 and since she started working there in May 2011.

She added that the site’s gardener, Clive Ironmonger, who has been there since the 1980s, could not remember a busier single day.

She said a large number of the visitors had never been before.

“Our volunteer and staff team coped well with the influx of visitors and worked their socks of making sure visitors could park and that there was plenty of tea and cake available,” she said.

“Visitors did have to queue for the house, but did so in very good spirits and gave lovely feedback once they had been round to see all the rooms.

“All in all, it was one of the highlights of the year and we hope that many visitors will come and see us again soon.”

Mrs Gatenby put the numbers down to a combination of good weather, bad weather the previous day and coverage in the local press and online.

She added: “I also believe that many people are more aware of the Heritage Open Day weekend and know that it’s always the second weekend in September.

“We also had a good mention in the dedicated Lincolnshire Heritage Open Day booklet, which was available at Tourist Information Offices and distributed locally at heritage sites, including Gunby.”