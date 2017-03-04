RECENT NOSTALGIA: Winners at golf club event

Skegness Seacroft Golf Club staged its juniors and Daily Telegraph qualifier day at the end of July 2004 with 60 entries for the competition, writes photographer Ben Hardaker.

The day was organised by David and Sandra Colman, the lady captain, and Alison Johnson and the trophies were presented by club presidents Matt Gardener and Norma Samuels plus Janet White who was the juniors’ organiser for 14 years by then.

Results:

- Daily Telegraph best boy – Will Wrisdale (72), runner-up Daniel Boyes (75)

- Daily Telegraph best girl – Lindsey Bee (89), runner-up Jessica Lindley (94)

- Best gross age 14 and under for club members – Stuart Cunnington (97)

- Hawkes Cup for best gross member’s score – Will Wrisdale (72)

- Seacroft Cup for best net members score – Phillip Scarborough (91-28=63)

- Gale Cup for best net girl – Jessica Lindley (94-18=76 (back nine – 36))

- Whitesmith Cup for the most promising player – Will Wrisdale

- Dobson Cup (nine holes) – Curtis Bell (61), runner-up Charlie Whittam.

- White Cup (five holes) – George Thompson (51), runner-up Bradley Johnson.

In the photo are the winning juniors (pictured, from left) Lindsey Bee, Will Wrisdale, George Thompson, Jessica Lindley, Curtis Bell and Phillip Scarborough.

With them (from left) are Janet White, Norma Samuels, David Colman, Matt Gardener, Sandra Colman and Alison Johnson.