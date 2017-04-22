Search

RECENT NOSTALGIA: Village’s open mic night

A scene from the open mic night in Little Steeping 10 years ago.

A scene from the open mic night in Little Steeping 10 years ago.

0
Have your say

Here, we turn the clock back 10 years to an open mic night in Little Steeping.

It was a chance for villagers who went along to show off their singing and musical prowess.

Do you recognise yourself or someone you know?