RECENT NOSTALGIA: Trial of group text message system at school

Skegness Earl of Scarbrough School pupils with a mobile phone back in 2004 could keep in touch with the latest news in the school through text messages, remembers photographer Ben Hardaker.

By using ‘simplyclick’ on a computer the school alerted youngsters of exams and made sure that they didn’t miss any appointments.

Skegness Coastal Partnership and simplyclick set up a local password controlled system in 12 schools so that pupils could upload projects to the internet and work on them at home or take them to their next school when they moved up.

The school launched the trial scheme in June 2004 and demonstrated that at the touch of a button a message could be sent to all the phones on the school list at once.

Pictured is Chelci Howard with Stacey Browne and Luke Drury plus the Earl of Scarbrough School exam co-ordinator Chris West who demonstrated how easy it was to send text messages to all the pupils at once.