RECENT NOSTALGIA: That’s Entertainment as carnival returns

That’s Entertainment was the theme to Chapel St Leonards’ carnival weekend 10 years ago.

The event started on Friday morning with a baby contest at the Vine Hotel and concluded on the Sunday with a family fun event at the Grange, with a parade part of the fun in between.

Carnival committee chairman Elaine Holliman said: “It was our biggest carnival to date and was geared towards family, providing entertainment for all.”