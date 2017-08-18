RECENT NOSTALGIA: That’s Entertainment as carnival returns

That’s Entertainment was the theme to Chapel St Leonards’ carnival weekend 10 years ago.
The event started on Friday morning with a baby contest at the Vine Hotel and concluded on the Sunday with a family fun event at the Grange, with a parade part of the fun in between.
Carnival committee chairman Elaine Holliman said: “It was our biggest carnival to date and was geared towards family, providing entertainment for all.”
