RECENT NOSTALGIA: Thanks given at Wainfleet Magdalen Museum open event

Wainfleet Magdalen Museum held an open evening in June 2004 to thank all those people who helped to transform the building and supply historical items for display, remembers photographer Ben Hardaker.

The Elizabethan building was then much more like its former self and did justice to the hundreds of artefacts and photographs on show, including an old school room setting.

Part of Magdalen Museum’s displays was a feature on land drainage and to complement that the Skegness Art Club painted a mural to go with it.

As a thank you their chairman Doug Fossey (left) was presented with a commemorative plate by the museum chairman James Epton who was also the Lincolnshire Flood Defence chairman on the Environment Agency.

And to mark the late Cliff Toyne’s contribution to the museum the Skegness, Wainfleet and District Wildfowlers Club’s chairman Rodney Clayton (right) presented a plaque in his honour to the museum secretary David Henson. Mr Toyne was a founder member of the wildfowlers club back in 1952.