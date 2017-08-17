RECENT NOSTALGIA: Super effort from Hildreds

Have your say

The Skegness carnival parade of 2007 had a theme of fictional characters.

Taking the title for Best in Parade was the Hildreds Shopping Centre, in Skegness, with a Batmobile and superhero-inspired effort.

The procession was led by the Golden Dragon Martial Arts Academy, with the carnival queen, Jessica Williams, 14, princess, Leanne Hares, 12, and rosebud Rebekka Garton, seven, being escorted through the crowds.