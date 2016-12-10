RECENT NOSTALGIA: ‘Snow’ shortage of fun for children

In January 2004 snowfall closed schools all over Lincolnshire, but for many youngsters that was no cause for dismay as it gave them a chance to get out and about and enjoy that traditional sport of the snowball fight, remembers photographer Ben Hardaker.

These youngsters are pictured in the middle of an abandoned attempt at making an igloo and the remains formed an ideal defence against attack by other snowball-wielding pupils enjoying the impromptu holiday.

Pete, Matthew, Joshua, Jade and Laura look well-armed and are pictured at Wainfleet’s Magdalen School as they took cover ready to repel invasion.