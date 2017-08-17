RECENT NOSTALGIA: Skegness Scouts’ boating gala

Here is the scene from a boating gala held by the 1st Skegness Scouts in Skegness 10 years ago.
The event was held on the Boating Lake, in South Parade, and raised £280 for the Chenkaladi Orphanage Appeal in Sri Lanka.
The funds would be used towards building a roof at a children’s home in eastern Sri Lanka. The children’s home was for orphans of a tsunami which hit the country in December 2004.
The third running of the boating gala saw scouts from across Skegness and Spilsby district come together to compete in a raft race.
Spilsby scouts were victorious in the race and trophies were donated and presented by Coun Brian O’Connor.
