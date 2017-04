Tuesday, July 13, 2004, was a busy day for Skegness-area school with no fewer than six sports days taking place, almost all at the same time, remembers photographer Ben Hardaker.

At Skegness Infant School it was a case of take aim and try not to hit the photographer for these youngsters caught on camera just as they had let fly with the beanbags.

Then the bottles fell as the bags hit their targets, and not a single bag hit the photographer!