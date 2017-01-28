RECENT NOSTALGIA: Show back after more than 50 years

Back in June 2004, the Friskney Show returned after a break of more than 50 years and although the day was not good for weather it still proved a popular event, remembers photographer Ben Hardaker.

The village hall was full of art, horticulture, and activity, and it became a welcome venue when the rain came down at the beginning of the day.

Outside there were lots of stalls and games to play plus the ever-popular clowns to entertain the children – young and old alike!

Friskney Bowmen gave would-be archers a chance to try their skill and there were exhibits from the Parrot Sanctuary and the New York Ferret Rescue Centre.

And of course the event wouldn’t have been complete without that age-old British tradition of the tug of war between any teams that felt strong enough.

Pictured is a team from the Anchor Pub.