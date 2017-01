Skegness Grammar School pupils celebrated a round of sports successes in soccer, netball, rugby and hockey in the district leagues back in April 2004, remembers photographer Ben Hardaker.

Pictured here is the under-14 soccer team that beat Banovallum of Horncastle 2-1 to win the district league final with Kirk Glenn and Liam Carr being the goal scorers. The head of PE then was Steve Tetley, also pictured.