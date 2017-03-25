Search

RECENT NOSTALGIA: Scouts back Comic Relief

Red Nose Day celebrations with the First Skegness Scouts in March 2007.

First Skegness Scouts had a night of fun and games and did not have to wear their uniforms for Red Nose Day in March 2007.

Money raised by the tuck shop was also donated to Comic Relief.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know in this photo?