RECENT NOSTALGIA: Scouts back Comic Relief

First Skegness Scouts had a night of fun and games and did not have to wear their uniforms for Red Nose Day in March 2007.
Money raised by the tuck shop was also donated to Comic Relief.
Can you spot yourself or someone you know in this photo?
First Skegness Scouts had a night of fun and games and did not have to wear their uniforms for Red Nose Day in March 2007.
Money raised by the tuck shop was also donated to Comic Relief.
Can you spot yourself or someone you know in this photo?
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Skegness Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.