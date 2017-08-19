RECENT NOSTALGIA: Scouts assemble to mark centenary

Have your say

1st Skegness Scouts joined Scouts around the world in holding a Scouting Sunrise, 10 years ago.

The event was held at Skegness Environment Site, in Richmond Drive, to mark the centenary of the Scouting movement.

Many of the scouts camped overnight at the environment site and made breakfast following the ceremony.

The scouts also renewed their promise and a day of outdoor activities, including pond-dipping, followed.