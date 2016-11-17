RECENT NOSTALGIA: Rookie lifeguards put through paces

It was examination night for the rookie lifeguards at the Skegness Embassy swimming pool in December 2003 as instructors put them through their paces in techniques of (CPR) cardiopulmonary resuscitation and lifeguard skills, remembers photographer Ben Hardaker.

The youngsters took a 10-week course that put them through four grades each with four levels to improve their water rescue skills.

They studied both pool and beach lifeguard skills with simulated rescues.

At eight weeks they were assessed and the photo shows some of the youngsters on the course with lifeguard instructors Mark Barnsley, Leigh Morley and Luke Rawlings (in the AL the Alligator suit) plus young Adam Whenman doing a spot of CPR work.

Not only did the course teach some valuable safety skills but the youngsters gained a lot of self-confidence as well plus the experience that might be useful in a future career in the leisure industry.