RECENT NOSTALGIA: Role-playing group’s Medieval tavern

Pictured back in December 2003 are members of the Skegness group called Carpefatum, remembers photograph Ben Hardaker.

They were a role-playing group specialising in medieval fantasy tavern nights and the members met each week for different events.

The group had been established for three years with over 25 members and the events consisted of freeform acting (without a script).

The photograph shows some of the members in a tavern set in border country between England and Scotland (actually it was in darkest Skegness but that was the beauty of the pastime – you could be anywhere you wanted!).

Their name from the Latin means seize fate.