RECENT NOSTALGIA: Rockers triumph in golf tournament

It took just a day for Skegness Lions to raise £5,500 with their annual Am Am Golf Tournament at the North Shore course in June 2004, remembers photographer Ben Hardaker.

There were 47 teams of four players taking part and the first to tee off started at 7.15am.

The winners were The Rockers on 129 while Pete’s Bandits came second on 130 with third place being taken by Rexel Senate on 131. Dec’s Elecs, also a local team took fourth place on 132 just snatching the prize from Hawkins Electrical on the back nine.

After the evening meal the Lions president Tony Crowther presented £750 each to the Radio Lincolnshire Go for Gold Appeal, Skegness Daycentre, The Ambucopter and the Skegness ATC minibus appeal. The remaining £2,500 was put into the Lions charity fund for later distribution.

In the photo the Rockers collect the Stanley Cole trophy, their captain Dave Markham receiving it from Lions president Tony Crowther who is pictured with tournament organiser Mike Hardy (centre) and team members Bob Watson, Dave Marvell and Darryl Cassere.