RECENT NOSTALGIA: Richmond school aim for Joseph success

Pupils at the Richmond Primary School, in Skegness, were taking part in a competition to find a choir for the BBC reality show, Any Dream Will Do, 10 years ago.

The programme, which saw contestants battle for the lead role of Joseph, in the stage show Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, was searching for a choir to sing live on the final night of the competition.

The photograph in full.

The competition required schools to produce a one-minute video of the choir which would be uploaded to the official Joseph website, where they would be voted for.

The winners would be involved in a special West End production of Joseph, in association with Children In Need later in the year.