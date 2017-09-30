RECENT NOSTALGIA: Pupils bake for Bangladesh

Children at Spilsby Primary School raised £100 for families in Bangladesh through a bake sale, The Standard reported 10 years ago this week.

The pupils baked 600 cakes with the help of their teacher of the time, Rachel Willoughby, and then sold them to their school mates.

They also held a coffee afternoon for parents and members of the community to indulge in their delicious cakes and help them raise money for the School Aid Network.