RECENT NOSTALGIA: Opening of new extension at school

In 2004, remembers photographer Ben Hardaker, Skegness Richmond School invited one of their ex-pupils to open their new extension in June – none other than Ashley Wass, the internationally acclaimed classical pianist.

Ashley was at the school in the late eighties and was always keen on music even then, in fact his mother and father had a grand piano installed at their home and it was so big that it had to be partly dismantled to get it in the room!

Later, Ashley went on to travel the world giving concert performances but he wasn’t too busy in 2004 to unveil the plaque at the school and listen to some budding young talent. Afterwards the guests had a chance to look round the school and enjoy a buffet prepared by Year Three pupils.

The work on the school involved almost doubling the size of the hall as well as improvements to the library and other areas.

In the photo are some of the Richmond School pupils who entertained guests at the ceremony.