RECENT NOSTALGIA: New kits for East Coast Juniors under 10s

East Coast Juniors under 10 seven-a-side soccer team became the proud owners of a new strip courtesy of Hodgkinsons Solicitors in Skegness in February 2004, remembers Ben Hardaker.

Tim Miller went along to Skegness Cricket ground to present the new kit to captain Brett Needham and the players, as their training session got under way.

The kit was supplied for 15 players in readiness for the coming season in the Mid Lincs League.

Tim Miller, from Hodgkinsons, is pictured with team captain Brett Needham, Tony Needham (manager), and club vice chairman Tim Cowdell plus the team players.