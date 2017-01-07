RECENT NOSTALGIA: Neo Retro claim Battle of Bands title

They were called Neo Retro and this new band had just won the Battle of the Bands competition in Louth in 2004 to land a recording session at Monksdyke College as well as being featured on Radio Lincolnshire, remembers photographer Ben Hardaker.

They played music by Jet, the Rolling Stones, and the Kinks as well as writing their own material and this was where their lead guitarist and singer Sam Thorpe came in. Sam played bass guitar and was a backing singer as was Andy Scott on keyboard, while Jake Gosling kept the beat going on drums.

When the photo was taken in April 2004 they had been together for three months with Sam, Gemma and Andy coming from Burgh while Jake lived in Stickney and they were entered in the final of the Battle of the Bands after completing the heats at Bank Farm in Anderby.

In the photo are Gemma and Sam Thorpe with Andy Scott and Jake Gosling at The Inn on the Park in Tower Gardens, Skegness.