Skegness Motorcycle Club raised £450 for Jaygees Dog Sanctuary, at Algarkirk, near Boston at its annual charity bike run in May 2007.

The event, which ran from Taggs Caravan site, in Wainfleet Road, to Jaygees, saw the motorcycle club travel to deliver food and donations.

It was the fifth year that they had travelled to the sanctuary.

Upon arrival, the bikers were provided with a meal before having a tour of the facility.