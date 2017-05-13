RECENT NOSTALGIA: Mayor diving in for swimathon

Pictured 10 years ago this week is then-Mayor Phil Kemp (left) diving in to raise awareness of the Southview Leisure Centre Swimathon, in Skegness.

A swimathon was to take place between May 13-19 to raise money for Christian Aid.

Fundraisers could swim for free anytime between 9am-10pm. The person who raised the most money for the charity won a dinner for two at the leisure centre.

Also pictured (from left) are the Rev Linda Bond, Jan Culley, Coun Chris Draper, lifeguards Simon Froggatt and Kirsty Charlton. Standing at the back are Craig Reeson and David Otter.