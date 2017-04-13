RECENT NOSTALGIA: Ingoldmells pupils lesson in community spirit

Pupils at Ingoldmells Primary School were taking part in a Young Enterprise scheme this week in 2007.

They were then set a task to imagine there was an empty shop in Ingoldmells which needed filling.

A wider version of the same photograph from April 2007.

Their teacher Mandy Jackson was astounded when the children decided it should be turned into a dentist.

She said: “They wanted to have a sports, games and music shop but they realised everybody within a community needs a dentist whatever their age, so they decided it wasn’t about what they wanted but what the community needs.

“It was lovely to see.”

Each child received a certificate to show they had completed the day-long course.

Linda Clements, a local business woman and chairman of the school governors, volunteered to help with the scheme.