Spilsby Youth Centre was celebrating 10 years ago this week after receiving a grant of £6,500 to spend on musical equipment and a guitar tutor.

The funding came courtesy of the Youth Opportunities Fund.

A wider version of the same photograph.

The money was used to buy guitars, drums, an electric organ and a PA system, and the group already had plans to build an editing and IT suite with further grant money.

Pictured are resident band Ascending’s Fall.