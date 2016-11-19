RECENT NOSTALGIA: Full house at church for seasonal tale

Addlethorpe Methodist Church was full for the Christmas celebration called Follow the Star in 2003, remembers photographer Ben Hardaker.

The chapel was visited by the Addlethorpe Puppet family who put on the show with Sunday school children.

Their story centred on a dog called Bonzario who, it was said belonged to Mary and Joseph. The dog was left behind when they journeyed to Bethlehem for the birth of baby Jesus but he was determined to catch up with them.

The story told of Bonzario’s experiences along the way and what happened when he met up with a sheepdog and some camels before he arrived in Bethlehem to discover that baby Jesus had already been born before his arrival.

Puppeteers Mary Oggelsby and Karen Hand are pictured with some of the youngsters and puppets taking part in the production in December 2003.