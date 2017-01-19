RECENT NOSTALGIA: Farewell given to Church Farm’s Ruth

Ruth Walker retired in 2004 and was a name synonymous with the Church Farm Museum in Skegness, remembers photographer Ben Hardaker.

Ruth had been there since its beginnings in 1978 and was one of the original staff members.

In the 26 years that followed Ruth did every job in the museum from cleaning the toilets to meeting civic dignitaries and entertaining school parties as senior heritage assistant.

Some called her the pocket rocket when she’d been busy cutting grass or baking apple pies, nurse-maiding sheep or moving a plough in order to keep the museum up to scratch.

Ruth became more than just a colleague and was a friend to many people.

Ruth Walker is pictured (left) with some of the people she had been associated with over the 26 years at the Church Farm Museum in Skegness.