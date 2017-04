Here is a scene from the Easter fair held by the Friends of Alford John Spendluffe Technology College this week in 2007.

There were lots of fun and games taking place at the event which was held at the Manor House to raise funds for the school.

A wider version of the same photograph from 2007.

An Easter bonnet contest proved popular with the children as they designed and made their own special hats. They also decorated Easter biscuits and took part in a treasure hunt around the school grounds.